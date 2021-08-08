Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $307.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $308.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

