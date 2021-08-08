Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.78 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $415.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.