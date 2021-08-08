Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.9% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 132,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Shares of HD stock opened at $329.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

