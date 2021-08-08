Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$5.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.