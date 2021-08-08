Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,895,601.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,234 shares of company stock worth $3,410,485 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

