Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$235.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$293.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$254.67.

CJT opened at C$185.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$181.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 867.71. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$159.80 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 461.68%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

