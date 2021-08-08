CargoX Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $49.34 million and $121,856.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.46 or 0.00842447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00101587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040107 BTC.

CargoX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

