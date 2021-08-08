Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $206.05 and last traded at $205.36, with a volume of 1558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

