Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABGY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

