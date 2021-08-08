Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,740.72. 678,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,584.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.