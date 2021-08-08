Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $362.11. The stock had a trading volume of 361,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,165. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

