Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $314.33. 549,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.56. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $315.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

