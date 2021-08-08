Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,677. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.25. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

