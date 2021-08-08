Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 22,205 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 785,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 615,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after buying an additional 450,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 814,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 295,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. 217,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,045. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73.

