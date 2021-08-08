CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of PRTS traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 4,085,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $958.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

