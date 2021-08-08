CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

