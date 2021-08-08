Carter Houghton Sells 2,500 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Integer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Integer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.