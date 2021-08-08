Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Sells $288,148.00 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carter’s stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 174,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $857,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.