Cartesi Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $181.03 million and $22.85 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00045961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00130767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00150765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,279.60 or 0.99684660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.07 or 0.00794851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,112,315 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

