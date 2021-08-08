Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $400.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.88.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA opened at $345.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.92. Carvana has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $372.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,579 shares of company stock valued at $480,733,217. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.