Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $122.83. 637,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $4,400,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 47.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

