CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$81.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.63.

CCL.B stock opened at C$73.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.00. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$45.30 and a 12-month high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

