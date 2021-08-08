CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the topic of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.94 on Thursday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

