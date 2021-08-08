Centerra Gold (CGAU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGAU opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGAU. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

