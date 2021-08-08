Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

CPYYY stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

