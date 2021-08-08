Cerus Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerus in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 57.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cerus stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,499,000 after buying an additional 2,291,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,686,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,245,000 after purchasing an additional 307,314 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

