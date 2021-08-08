Chainlink Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $10.53 billion and $1.00 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.68 or 0.00053290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00828236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00099345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

