Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $408.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.27. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

