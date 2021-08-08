Chemed Co. (CHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Chemed has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $466.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.83. Chemed has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,256. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.