ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $5.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $49.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $43.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.23 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

