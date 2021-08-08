Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $941,670.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,461.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.