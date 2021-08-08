Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $941,670.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,461.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $120.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
