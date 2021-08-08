Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Financial Analysis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chewy and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 1 3 0 2.75

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $100.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus price target of $19.08, indicating a potential upside of 44.07%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Chewy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chewy and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 5.19 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -387.91 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 4.14 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

