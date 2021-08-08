Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 197.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMRX. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.72 on Friday. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

