Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.