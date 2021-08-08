Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.75 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

