CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.27.

BLX stock opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.32. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$32.24 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

