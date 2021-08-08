Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

