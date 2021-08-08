Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,639 Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $211.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.85 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

