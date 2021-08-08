Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

OSS opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

