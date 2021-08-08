Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,753 Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Alberton Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALAC. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 124,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALAC opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 million, a PE ratio of -93.12 and a beta of -0.01. Alberton Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

