Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 75,390 Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

