Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVFAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $9,240,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $7,490,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $6,600,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,370,000. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,872,000.

OTCMKTS:SVFAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

