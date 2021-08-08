Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,076 Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAII opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $92,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,336.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,710 shares of company stock valued at $433,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

