Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) by 569.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Kaixin Auto worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KXIN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.