Citigroup Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $109.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $118.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in FMC by 200.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.