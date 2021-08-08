Citigroup Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $34.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.02.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.08 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

