Citigroup Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $51.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

