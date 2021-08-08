Citigroup Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $125.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of AYX opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $75,886,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $31,892,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $14,547,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $13,921,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

