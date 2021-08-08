Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 242,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $37,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

