Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

